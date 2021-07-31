Take Time to Smile: Omaha volunteers help give park a facelift

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we end the week, we want to make sure you take time to smile.

An Omaha city park got a facelift thanks to some volunteers. The volunteers from the DLR Group braved the heat to help beautify Deer Hollow Park.

The Omaha Parks Volunteer in Parks (VIP) Program tweeted out the photo saying the group painted the picnic shelter and bridge, pulled weeds out of the playground and picked up litter.

