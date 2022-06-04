Watch
Take Time to Smile: Omaha zoo wins two 'Best of' awards

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we head into the weekend, we want to make sure that you take time to smile.

How about a little Omaha pride to help.

The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium earned some top national ranks according to the USA Today Reader's Choice Awards.

The Asian Highlands was named the best zoo exhibit in North America and the "Lee G Simmons" Wildlife Safari was picked as the best safari park.

As a whole, the zoo ranked second best.

