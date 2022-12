OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — While Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo may have closed Friday due to weather, its plans for next week might just put a smile on your face.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is gifting free admission to kids under 12 starting Monday.

The offer goes until Saturday, the 31st. You can bring up to six kids for each paid adult.

