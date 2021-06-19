Watch
Take Time To Smile: OPD and kids have fun

OPD stopped by the KROC Center to meet iwth kids at a summer prpgram
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jun 19, 2021
OMAHA, NE — On Fridays we want to end the week by making sure you take time to smile.

The Omaha Police Department helped get the weekend off right for kids at the Salvation Army's Kroc Center summer camp.
The police department's fugitive task force stopped by to meet with kids and let them try on a real tactical vest, just like the ones used by members of the task force.

The vests may have been a bit big for the kids, but they still enjoyed the event and it gave them the chance to meet with officers and find out what they do.

