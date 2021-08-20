Watch
Take Time to Smile: OPD provides new basketball hoop for kids in need

Posted at 6:40 PM, Aug 20, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the work week ends, we want to take time to smile. Officers with the Omaha Police Department took time to help some kids do just that.

This week officers took the call from a woman saying a neighborhood basketball hoop needed to be replaced, so they did did it as part of the Neighborhood Engagement Through Sports program.

