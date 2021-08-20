Take Time to Smile: OPD provides new basketball hoop for kids in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the work week ends, we want to take time to smile. Officers with the Omaha Police Department took time to help some kids do just that.

This week officers took the call from a woman saying a neighborhood basketball hoop needed to be replaced, so they did did it as part of the Neighborhood Engagement Through Sports program.

Thx Karla 4 letting us know about a neighborhood hoop that needed replaced. Kids came from every block to enjoy.



The engagement and relationships are paramount to our kids and community.#OperationNETS #OPD



Neighborhood Engagement Thru Sports



🏀🏃‍♂️👮‍♀️💯🏈⚽️ via @OPDDCKanger pic.twitter.com/gJHPOjL1Qn — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) August 20, 2021

