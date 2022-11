You may remember that thousands of stuffed animals, many of them Paddington Bears, were left outside royal residences and parks when Queen Elizabeth died.

They're now being passed on to new homes.

Camilla, the new Queen Consort, hand-delivered them to kids being cared for by a children's charity before a story time and picnic.

