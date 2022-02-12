Take Time to Smile: Papio-La Vista High School raises $100K to fight cancer

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — As we head into the weekend, we want to make sure you take time to smile.

Papillion La Vista High School's Color of Hope fundraiser has raised more than $100,000 to help fight cancer.

For the last 14 years, the fundraiser has been donating to the American Cancer Society.

The school raises the money by selling colored shirts that correspond to different cancer awareness campaigns — then patrons wear them to the basketball game.

