Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Take Time to Smile: Patriot Elementary celebrates 100th day of school

items.[0].videoTitle
Kindergarteners over at Patriot Elementary imagined what it would be like to live to 100 years old.
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 17:25:49-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Papillion-La Vista students celebrated a key milestone in the school year: the 100th day of school.

Kindergarteners at Patriot Elementary School imagined what it would be like to live to 100 years old.

They dressed up to reflect what they might look like at that age. You can tell they had fun with their costumes.

This is just one of the activities students across the district are doing to mark their 100th day of school.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018