Take Time to Smile: Patriot Elementary celebrates 100th day of school

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Papillion-La Vista students celebrated a key milestone in the school year: the 100th day of school.

Kindergarteners at Patriot Elementary School imagined what it would be like to live to 100 years old.

They dressed up to reflect what they might look like at that age. You can tell they had fun with their costumes.

This is just one of the activities students across the district are doing to mark their 100th day of school.

