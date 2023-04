OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Pearl, the world's shortest dog that is currently alive.

She's about three and a half inches tall and only weighs about one pound.

But this chihuahua has grown up, she was less than one ounce when she was born in 2020.

Pearl is the daughter of the previous shortest dog Miracle Milly.

