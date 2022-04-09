Take Time to Smile: Peep the art contest that is entirely about Peeps

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Before the weekend starts, its important to take time to smile.

You either love them or you don't: those squishy, sparkly little Peeps.

But instead of eating them, what about displaying them? One art gallery out of Wisconsin decided to display them in a unique way that everyone can get a kick out of.

The Racine Art Gallery's 13th annual art contest had a whopping 162 entries this year. The requirements were that the entries either be made out of Peeps or about Peeps. The winners receive a special golden Peep if their entry is selected.

The exhibit runs until Easter Sunday, which is April 23.

