Take Time to Smile: People line up for Friday the 13th tattoo special

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we end the week we want to make sure you take time to smile. A new tattoo shop in Omaha celebrated Friday the 13th with tattoo and piercing specials.

Salvaged Soul Tattoo off 108th and Mockingbird was letting customers spin the wheel for a $40 tattoo. Based on the spin, people had 10 tattoos to choose from — all were Friday the 13th themed.

The event was a success with a line wrapped around the shop early in the morning.

“I thought it would be a good idea to get the shop exposure, to show them where we're at, talk to them about new tattoo ideas they might have so they can meet our artists one on one,” said Salvaged Soul Tattoo co-owner Veronica Contreras.

Salvaged Soul Tattoo is running the specials until 10:00 p.m. on Friday.

