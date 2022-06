OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we head into the weekend, we want to make sure you take the time to smile.

Peyton Manning was spotted at the College World Series.

In a tweet from CBS Sports, it looks like he was enjoying the game between Notre Dame and Texas.

He was also decked out in an Omaha hat too.

