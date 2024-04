TAKE TIME TO SMILE: Rare baby rhino

Prev Next

Posted at 10:58 AM, Apr 29, 2024

Adorable video shows adorable Benja, who weighs 100kg, prancing in the spring sunshine under the watchful eye of mama Jaseera.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.