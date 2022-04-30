Take Time to Smile: Robot helps bus tables at Omaha restaurant

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you've been to Omaha's Pizza Ranch location lately, you might have noticed a unique new employee.

Its name is Rosie the Robot and it's working to take some of the heavy lifting off of employees while easing some short staffing issues.

Rosie drives around and collects dirty plates by using sensors to avoid obstacles.

"The idea of the robot was to not eliminate positions but actually aid in helping them achieve their jobs and some of the heavy duties that may be out there. The robot is a bussing program and that is one of the most labor-intensive jobs we have in here,” said District Manager Scott Parrill.

Rosie is programmed by a company called Richtech.

After seeing success here in Omaha, they're working to bring another robot to a Sioux Falls Pizza Ranch location.

