Take Time To Smile: Santa’s Rock N Lights Drive-thru Winter Light Show

PAPILLION — As we end the week we want to make sure you take time to smile.

On Friday, Santa’s Rock N Lights Drive-thru Winter Light Show returned to Werner Park.

This year’s route is one mile long and features more than 100,000 lights.

The show will run through Jan. 2.

What you need to know about the show:

Tickets must be purchased online at Santasrocknlights.com

The route is over one mile long and will take 20 to 30 minutes depending on driving speed.

Highlights include new, larger-than-life 3D polar bears, new giant emojis, over 700 feet of tunnels, guitar-playing Santas, and giant 3D dinosaurs.

Open select days November 19 to January 2. Many days are expected to sell out.

As COVID-19 continues to impact the area, organizers say the event is a great way to enjoy the holiday from the warmth and safety of their own car.