OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new image from NASA's James Webb space telescope shows stars that look like a fingerprint.

There are at least 17 dust rings coming from a pair of stars.

Each ring was created when the stars came close together and their stellar winds met compressing the gas and forming dust.

