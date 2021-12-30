Take Time to Smile: The Omaha Home for Boys
THE OMAHA HOME FOR BOYS SHARED THESE PHOTOS OF THE ITEMS THEY COLLECTED AS PART OF THEIR "PROJECT CHRISTMAS JOY." THEY BROUGHT IN PERSONAL NEED ITEMS, SHIRTS AND EVEN SOME SMALL APPLIANCES.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 18:17:02-05
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Home for Boys shared photos of items that were collected as part of "Project Christmas Joy."
They collected and distributed personal items such as shirts, socks, and small appliances for families in need.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.