Take Time to Smile: The return of the 'Josh Fight'

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — As we head into the weekend, we want to make sure you take time to smile, and to remind you that the second annual "Josh Fight" returns to Nebraska Saturday.

Different “Joshes" from all over the country will flock to Lincoln to relive the sensation that took the internet by storm last summer, in a battle of the bros for who truly deserves to keep their name. Last year's event went viral on social media after several hundred Joshes showed up for their claim to the name, an occurrence that was borne of pandemic boredom and as the brainchild of Josh Swain who cooked up the crazy idea.

The competition is for fun, with the mainstay of the event being Joshes who hit each other with foam pool noodles.

And just like last year, the event will raise money for charity, with funds going to Children's Hospital and Medical Center of Omaha and Partners in Health. It will be held at Bowling Lake Park in Lincoln starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.

