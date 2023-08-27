Take Time to Smile: Titans QB Will Levis lands lifetime supply of Mayonnaise

What the Hellman's?

Titans QB Will Levis has landed a lifetime contract with Hellman's.

He'll get a lifetime supply of mayonnaise thanks to a new contract.

While at the University of Kentucky -- a video of Levis putting mayo in his coffee went viral, and Thursday during a mock press conference to announce his contract... Levis again put mayo in his coffee, and he also put mayo on his muffin.

Levis was drafted by the Titans in the second round.

