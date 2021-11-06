Take Time To Smile: University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism students hold first live newscast

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — As we end the week, we want to take time to smile. On Friday, students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Journalism School prepared for their first live newscast.

It was part of the new program called the experience lab which is designed to give students real-world experience as they prepare for a career in broadcast news

Students in the program produce weekly live newscasts which are streamed on the school's YouTube channel.

