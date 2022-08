Would you smile if you got to name a newly discovered planet?

You have a chance there's a contest open now to name planets discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope.

So the International Astronomical Union launched the "Name Exoworlds 2022 Competition."

You can't name an exoworld after yourself, your pet or give it religious or military significance.

