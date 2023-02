Some hope for dog lovers who want their pets to live forever.

As of Friday, the world's oldest dog ever is 30 years and 268 days old.

Bobi has lived his entire life with a family in a rural Portuguese village.

Dogs like him usually live to be about 12 to 14 years old.

But Bobi has beaten all the odds.

