Take Time to Smile: Yearly CWS challenge off to strong start a day after starting

A yearly challenge off to a strong start just a day after starting. This is the latest update on the CWS Jello Shot Challenge as of 5 p.m. Friday.
Posted at 9:48 AM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 10:48:55-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A yearly challenge off to a strong start just a day after starting.

This is the latest update on the College World Series Jello Shot Challenge as of 5 p.m. Friday.

LSU has a strong lead with more than 1,300 shots followed by Wake Forest at 966.

Stanford's bringing up the rear with 178 shots.

Proceeds from every shot go to food banks in the team's hometowns as well as the Food Bank for the Heartland.

