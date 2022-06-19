Talent and tasty food: The fifth annual Taste of North Omaha held on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's a great way to try some new food and support local businesses at the same time in North Omaha.

Many vendors met up for the Taste of North Omaha on Saturday afternoon.

The event featured food, clothing and accessories from vendors. The event organizer said he wanted to give a positive boost to the neighborhood he grew up in.

He also said there is a lot of talent in North Omaha that deserves to be seen.

"It's a lot of talent. You have a lot of chefs, you got a lot of people that make their own designer shirts and crafts and different things. You know businesses that they seen in other cities, they brought (it) back and learned how to do it and bring it here it just talented all the way around," said Malcolm Tiller, founder of Taste of North Omaha.

This year was the fifth year that the Taste of North Omaha has taken place.

