Tangier Shrine Center holding 38th Annual Spaghetti Feed on Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week volunteers at the Tangier Shrine Center have been hard at work preparing for a spaghetti feed fundraiser happening on Sunday.

This year’s fundraising feed will be the 38th anniversary of the event and will offer:

Spaghetti

Homemade meatballs

Salad

Bread and butter

Water

Coffee

Cannolis

A cash bar

As was the case in previous years, dining in is optional.

“More than 2,000 people each year take advantage of the convenience of drive-through pickups,” says Shriner Frank Kroupa. “You can get a take-out dinner without having to leave your car.”

Through 4:00 p.m. Friday, you can get advance tickets for $8 at the Tangier Shrine Center located at 2823 S. 84th Street or on the group’s website . Tickets at the door will be $10 per person.

The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m on Sunday.

