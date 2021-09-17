Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tangier Shrine Center holding 38th Annual Spaghetti Feed on Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
KMTV
File: Meatballs from a prior Shrine Center event.
Screen Shot 2021-09-17 at 1.55.00 PM.png
Posted at 2:11 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 15:11:57-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week volunteers at the Tangier Shrine Center have been hard at work preparing for a spaghetti feed fundraiser happening on Sunday.

This year’s fundraising feed will be the 38th anniversary of the event and will offer:

  • Spaghetti
  • Homemade meatballs
  • Salad
  • Bread and butter
  • Water
  • Coffee
  • Cannolis
  • A cash bar

As was the case in previous years, dining in is optional.

“More than 2,000 people each year take advantage of the convenience of drive-through pickups,” says Shriner Frank Kroupa. “You can get a take-out dinner without having to leave your car.”

Through 4:00 p.m. Friday, you can get advance tickets for $8 at the Tangier Shrine Center located at 2823 S. 84th Street or on the group’s website. Tickets at the door will be $10 per person.

The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m on Sunday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018