Tangier Shrine to host winter clothing drive with Together Inc.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A press release from Tangier Shrine Trustee announced partnership with Together Inc. to collect winter clothing to serve the needs of those in Omaha.

See the rest of the press release below:

Earlier this week, Mother Nature provided a sneak peek of winter … and it was an important reminder of how cruel the weather can be for those who aren’t dressed properly.

With that in mind, the Tangier Shrine trustees have partnered with Together Inc. to host a winter clothing drive on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1-4 p.m. at the Tangier Shrine Center, 2823 S. 84 Street, just south of 84th and Center.

The drive-through donation site will accept new and gently-used coats, gloves, and other winter clothing. Cash donations are also welcomed. Enter from the west (off 84th Street).

Together’s mission is to prevent and end hunger and homelessness in Omaha and the surrounding communities. This is done through strategic partnerships and collaborations with other nonprofit organizations, government, businesses, and caring individuals. The partnership with the Tangier Shrine Center is one example of a collaboration to serve the needs of those in Omaha and surrounding areas.

“Shriners have a long tradition of helping children and families, and this clothing drive is an extension of our mission to help those in the community,” says Bob Duff, a Tangier Shrine trustee. “Our July food drive was a success due to donations from Shriners and the public, and we hope they will step up to support this clothing drive as well.”

