Tangier Shriners hold food drive with Omaha nonprofit on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Generous donors took time to give the gift of food, with a little help from the Tangier Shriners on Saturday.

They held a food drive at their headquarters on 84th Street.

Shriners worked with the nonprofit "Together" to collect nonperishable food items for those in need.

One of the Shriners told us the recent impacts of inflation have led to more people being food insecure and he's glad to be able to do something about it.

"We want to be involved in the community, and especially in this trying time this economic fiasco that we're having now. We want to give back to the community and the people that are less fortunate than we are," said Bill German, Potentate of the Tangier Shrine in Omaha.

Monetary donations were also accepted. In all about 2,500 items and $100 were collected.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.