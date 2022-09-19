Tangier Shriners host 39th annual spaghetti feed Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday was a great day to grab a spaghetti dinner over at the Tangier Shrine.

It was their 39th annual spaghetti feed. Volunteers spent all last week preparing enough spaghetti, salads and cannolis to feed thousands of people.

The Shriners are known for their outreach to help sick children in the hospital.

"We can do our philanthropy through getting these children to the hospitals and the different hospitals that we support. Basically, we raise that funding in a different event but this gives us a place for these people to have an office and we can do our good thing to the community," said Frank Kroupa with the Tangier Shriners.

The Shriners offered a drive-through option as well for those on the go.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.