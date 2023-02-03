Omaha Target reopens after Tuesday shooting, with security

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Super Target near 178th and Center Streets in Omaha reopened Thursday, less than 48 hours after shoppers and employees ran from a gunman.

The store opened at about 10 a.m. 3 News Now saw additional security, including a Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert visited to speak with employees.

Judy McNew said she prayed when she heard about the shooting at the Target she normally shops at. She said she'd been hesitant to go to stores after the shooting, but security at the store made her feel more comfortable.

"Just because of the reality of what goes on in our society right now," said McNew. "There's a lot of mental health issues not addressed. There's a lot of guns out there. You just have to be cautious and caring for one another."

Customers we spoke with said it seemed quieter than normal inside.

"It's sad that this is kind of a normal thing it seems to be nowadays, but I think it's better to open back up and let people get back to business, as sad as it may be," said Mindy Mahoney.

Like Wednesday afternoon, some returned to the store to collect things they left. Mike Dunbar said he initially couldn't take his car to the parking lot Tuesday, because of the investigation, but he got around to doing it today.

When he heard a gunshot, he was headed toward the pharmacy area, "Kind of where the gunman was," Dunbar said. "The first one, it sounded like a big box hitting the floor from a high distance. A couple customers and I looked at each other like, 'Nah, that couldn't be a gunshot.'"

He said seconds later, though, people came running "calmly but loudly saying 'shooter, shooter, follow me, follow me.'"

"Those Target employees did an excellent job of leading everybody out the back door that was in my area," Dunbar said. "I was very please with the training they must've had. The employees reacted very well to get all of the customers out of the store to the nearest exit which might've been a little trouble to find if they weren't so actively trying to get us out of there."

Target gave the following statement Thursday: The Omaha West Target store reopened for business this morning, and we’ll have counselors on site for the next few days as our team members come back to work. While we’re looking forward to moving past the events of Tuesday afternoon, we’d be remiss not to thank our guests and community for the kind outreach these past few days. It’s a reminder of how much Omaha feels like family and why we’re grateful to be part of this community. We’re also grateful to the Omaha Police Department, both in the initial response that likely saved lives, and in the ongoing support from Chief Schmaderer and his team.

