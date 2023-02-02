Target shoppers, employees pick up things they abandoned when they ran from shooter

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A day after they fled a shooter inside Target near 178th and Center Streets on Tuesday, some shoppers and employees returned to the scene to pick up things they left when they ran.

Some without their car keys were picked up by family Tuesday, unable to get them from the scene of an investigation.

Those who left things at Target had a chance to pick them up for a two-hour period on Wednesday afternoon.

One employee came with her mom, who said she's considering getting a counselor for her daughter after a traumatic event.

Others, understandably, had no interest in sharing their story with the media.

For those that did, they spoke of the fear they felt as they ran, but were sure to mention the police, strangers, and friends who helped.

Will Frie arrived to pick up a bag left by his wife, who is 29 weeks pregnant, and a young son.

He thanked random strangers who, while they were filling up at a gas station across the street, jumped into action when they saw people fleeing from the back doors of Target. They picked up his wife and son and took them to safety. He believes the strangers were working for White Horse Utilities.

Julie Richard of Elkhorn came to return a red purse, which held her keys.

Tuesday, she told her children what happened.

"We just said something happened today at Target, and mama's fine," she said. "We praised highly the police, how fast they respond. (The kids) all said 'Oh, we do these drills at school. And they knew all about what to do. Which is sad and amazing at the same time."

For one five-year Target employee, Jesse Wiese, Tuesday happened to be his last day. He's deaf and forgot his hearing aid, so a friend and coworker, Dallas, grabbed him and "yanked him out."

He left his coat and car keys and retrieved them on Wednesday.

"Today feels okay," said Eden Twiford, who spoke for Wiese as he signed. "Not as bad as yesterday. (I hope my friends and coworkers) feel okay and are safe at home as well."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.