Taste of Omaha food festival kicks off this Friday and runs through Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Those looking to get a taste of Omaha's top restaurants and some cultural culinary experiences are in luck this weekend. Taste of Omaha kicked off today in Elmwood Park and more than 40 local restaurants are there.

Local organizers say it's an opportunity to try something new.

"This is really our chance to get our local restaurants to showcase what they have, take something of the signature item on their menu and using it, giving people a chance to taste as well as enjoy, all the way from barbeque – juicy all kinds of flavors – to woodfire pizza. Also, ethnic diversity here," said Mike Mancuso, festival director.

Taste of Omaha goes through Sunday and free concerts will be happening all weekend. Anyone under 18 will need to have an adult with them. KMTV is a proud sponsor.

Learn more on the Taste of Omaha website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.