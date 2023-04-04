Taste of Omaha not returning to Elmwood Park, city council votes down liquor license

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A popular summertime festival will not return to Elmwood Park this year.

3 News Now first reported in January that promoters planned to bring the Taste of Omaha back to central Omaha for another year.

But neighbors objected, saying the city promised 2022 would be the last year in the park.

It has been at Elmwood Park instead of downtown because of Riverfront construction.

Council members voted on Tuesday 4-to-3 to say no to a liquor license for the event at Elmwood Park.

It's not clear yet what organizers might do next.

