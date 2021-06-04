Taste of Omaha preps underway for Friday night start

Get your taste buds ready — it's time for the Taste of Omaha!

This morning, Serese Cole was live at Elmwood Park with a look at what you can expect this year.

Taste of Omaha begins

The festival offers a chance to sample some of Omaha’s best restaurants and features a wide selection of food from all over the world.

In addition to food, guests can take in live music, performances and more.

Taste of Omaha begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and will run through the weekend.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://showofficeonline.com/TasteHome/

Taste of Omaha was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

3 News Now is a media sponsor of this annual event.

