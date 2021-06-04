Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Taste of Omaha preps underway for Friday night start

items.[0].videoTitle
A live look at what people can expect at the event.
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 13:20:37-04

Get your taste buds ready — it's time for the Taste of Omaha!

This morning, Serese Cole was live at Elmwood Park with a look at what you can expect this year.

Taste of Omaha begins

The festival offers a chance to sample some of Omaha’s best restaurants and features a wide selection of food from all over the world.

In addition to food, guests can take in live music, performances and more.

Taste of Omaha begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and will run through the weekend.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://showofficeonline.com/TasteHome/

Taste of Omaha was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

3 News Now is a media sponsor of this annual event.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018