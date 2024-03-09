Tasty meal for a cause: An event helping nurses continue work in metro shelters

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Art and soup fueling the soul to help nurses continue their public health services in shelters.

The Stephen Center is just one of the shelters in the metro where nurses from the Visiting Nurse Association fill a vital role.

"I have been at the Stephen Center going on 12 years now, when I got here, I was addicted and alcohol ridden, I had destroyed my life and I was ready to check out," said Chef Robert Wilson.

With the help of resources at the Stephen Center, like the Visiting Nurse Association nurses, Chef Robert Wilson said his life was saved.

Now he gives back as the food service director.

"There is not a better job in the world, I mean I get to come here and I see myself a lot, I see myself across the line," said Wilson.

Using the services and coming through the shelter is when he met VNA nurse Lesa Edmundson.

"You're the best," Wilson said. "She started taking care of me right away, and helping me."

Nurses like Lesa use their skills in domestic violence shelters, homeless shelters and maternity homes in Omaha and Council Bluffs. To ensure those in need have access to health care.

"We see a lot of people that come in that have put their health care on the back burner," said Edmundson.

“This past year we served 6,286 individuals within the shelter system," said Carole Patrick, president, and CEO of the VNA.

Patrick says the level of need is increasing.

"Over 60 percent of the population of our shelters have co-occurring mental health and physical health issues and we are seeing an aging population," Patrick said.

VNA nurses in these shelters depend on donations to keep their services available.

The 27th annual Art & Soup fundraiser aims to do just that.

"It's unique you come in and we've got 20 restaurants and 34 artists lined up," Patrick said.

One of the chefs participating is Chef Wilson, who won the people's choice in 2022.

"This year I am just doing a beef enchilada which is going to be made from all donated items, it's a crowd favorite here," Wilson said.

Fulfilling needs by filling bellies.

The fundraiser will be at the Omaha Design Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday March 10.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.