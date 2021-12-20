TD Ameritrade Park to be renamed 'Charles Schwab Field Omaha'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Charles Schwab Corporation announced in a press release that "TD Ameritrade Park Omaha" is no more and will be rebranded as the "Charles Schwab Field Omaha."

The stadium, which has hosted the College World Series since 2011 and will continue to do so until 2029, will sport new branding signage effective in 2022.

The agreement was made between the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA) and financial service provider Charles Schwab Corporation, which acquired the Omaha-based T.D. Ameritrade in 2020.

The stadium also hosts the Creighton University Bluejays and other tournaments including the Big Ten and Big East tournaments.

