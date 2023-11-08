Tea lovers poured into downtown Papillion business Tuesday. Here's why.

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — It wasn’t your average lunchtime rush Tuesday at Diana’s Tea Shop and Room. A few dozen people turned up for a planned flash mob, keeping business flowing for co-owners Angie and Timothy Hokanson.

“Right now it’s just hard for small businesses to stay afloat,” said Angie. “It’s kinda hard to get the word out and so if not enough people know you, then there’s not enough foot traffic.”

Usually, there’s not much activity in the tea shop, and that’s taken its toll. Tim and Angie recently went to Facebook to share with the community that they had to consider closing their doors for good.

That’s when others in downtown Papillion poured their effort into trying to save the business, the flash mob was neighbor Luba Carlson’s idea.

“They shared that they were struggling and that the struggle was so bad, that they were about to shut down,” she said. “So why not try and make an event and come together and help them by being there?”

Nancy Teeples and her husband Joe were just a few of the people who came during the flash mob, they periodically come from Northwest Omaha to check the place out.

“They’re always very helpful in steering me in the right direction,” said Nancy. “I hope they’re successful,”

As the Hokansons poured cup after cup, it was the community’s outpouring of support that left the deepest impact, and that’s what made this a success.

“I want them to feel that we care,” she said. “I want them to feel that the community will gather around them and help them.”

“It’s very loving to see the community just come in and be like, hey we’re going to miss you, we don’t want you to go,” said Angie. “It’s really nice to see that and we’re really grateful.

Angie and Tim stopped short of saying if the flash mob would have a significant impact on their ability to keep their doors open. Regardless of the outcome, they’re grateful for the community’s continued support.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.