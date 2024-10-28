Teacher killed in domestic shooting in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY (KMTV) — A husband and wife were killed in a domestic shooting in Sarpy County on Monday. Investigators say Rory Geiger shot and killed his wife Rebecca, and then deputies shot and killed Rory while responding to the call.

In a press conference Monday, Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said that the couple's teen daughters were home at the time and called 911 for help around 3:00 a.m.

"Our responding officers arrived at the scene. The individual inside the house shot several times through the front glass window... at them. One of our officers returned fire," Davis said.

The deputies were not hurt in the shooting but when they entered the home they found Rory Geiger on the floor. Attempts to save him her not successful, Davis said.

The couple's teen daughters were not injured by the shooting.

Rebecca Geiger was a special services teacher at Westside High School.

"Mrs. Geiger was an exceptional educator, mentor and good friend to her colleagues. Her kindness radiated throughout the school; helping students feel seen and valued. This loss will be felt deeply throughout our district," the district said in a letter to families.

Crisis response teams are available for Westside community members.

All five deputies involved in the shooting are on administrative leave.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.