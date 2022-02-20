TeamMates hosting fundraiser to honor Tom Osborn's 85th birthday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The TeamMates Mentoring program has some celebrating to do. It’s ringing in the 30th anniversary of the organization and Tom Osborn’s birthday.

Doug Glaser and Zach Wiegert are asking everyone to donate $85 - $850 to TeamMates.org in honor of Tom Osborn turning 85.

The goal is to raise $4 million to sustain the program for the next three decades.

They are also hosting a “Facebook Live Birthday Bash” on Feb. 23 from 4 P.M. - 5 P.M.

Other special guests will include UNL Athletic Director Trev Alberts, players, coaches, and many others.

You can drop off birthday cards on Feb. 23 at the following locations:

LINCOLN

Best of Big Red, 70th and A (Clock Tower Shopping Center)

321 No. 8th Street

Haymarket Union Bank and Trust at 6801 “O” Street

OMAHA:

eCreamery, 5001 Underwood Ave.

TeamMates, La Vista 11615 Centennial Road, #200

For more information go to the TeamMates website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.