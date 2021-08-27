Tech recycling event offers safe way to dispose of electronics and support Open Door Mission

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you have old computers, TVs and other tech junk you need to get rid of, a recycling event planned this weekend would be a good opportunity to safely dispose of those items and support a local nonprofit at the same time.

Open Door Mission provided the following release about the event:

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, Nebraska Recycles is hosting an electronics, computers and data containing device collection event at Dingman's Collision Center, 3510 S 144th St, Omaha, from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with proceeds going to help the hungry and homeless at Open Door Mission.



People can bring old computers, laptops, tablets, cell phones and other data containing devices. Those devices may contain sensitive or private information and this is a way to safely dispose of these devices and destroy the information they contain. Nebraska Recycles is waiving their recycling fee so you can give to Open Door Mission. A minimum donation of $5 per car, $10 per truck and $25 for businesses is appreciated. Cash and checks accepted and 100% of the fees will go to Open Door Mission.



"A lot of people have been going through their homes and getting rid of stuff. Some of those old electronics have been sitting there for years collecting dust. This is a safe way to get rid of those electronics and it will help the hungry and homeless in our community," said Gwynne Gonnerman, Donor Relations Manager. "Thank you to Nebraska Recycles for their partnership and for waiving their recycling fee to help our neediest neighbors."



For a list of items that will be accepted at this event, click HERE .



WHERE:



Dingman's Collision Center, 3510 S 144th St, Omaha.



WHEN:



Saturday, August 28, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

