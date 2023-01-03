Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate assaults several staff members

TECUMSEH, Neb. (KMTV) — A Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate assaulted several staff members Monday according to a press release.

Authorities say one staff member was seriously injured and required treatment at a hospital.

According to the press release, the inmate was aggressive and cursed at the first staff member. Immediately, the inmate punched that person in the face.

A second staff member who arrived to help was also hit in the face by the inmate. A third staff person was also struck in the head which resulted in an injury that required medical attention.

After being restrained, the inmate spat on a fourth staff person while being escorted out of the area.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Findings will be given to the county attorney to determine criminal prosecution.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.