Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate dies at hospital Monday

TECUMSEH, Neb. (KMTV) — A 62-year-old Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate serving a life sentence out of Douglas County for charges including first-degree murder died at a hospital Monday.

Marty Nuzum's sentence began on February 25, 2003.

The cause of death has not yet been determined but Nuzum was being treated for a medical condition.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation into the death, as is the case whenever an inmate dies in Nebraska Department of Correctional Services custody.

