Ted Turner to give land to nonprofit but keep paying taxes

David Goldman/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2013, file photo, Ted Turner talks with guests at the Captain Planet Foundation benefit gala in Atlanta. Media mogul and billionaire bison rancher Turner is donating an 80,000-acre ranch he owns in western Nebraska to his own nonprofit agriculture ecosystem research institute and says he might do the same with four other ranches in Nebraska's Sand Hills. But he'll continue to pay taxes on the land, much to the relief of local officials and Nebraska leaders, the Omaha World-Herald reported Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Ted Turner
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 12:31:53-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Media mogul and billionaire bison rancher Ted Turner is donating an 80,000-acre ranch he owns in western Nebraska to a nonprofit agriculture ecosystem research institute and says he might do the same with four other ranches in Nebraska’s Sand Hills. But he says he'll continue to pay taxes on the land.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that news comes as a relief to state and local officials who had feared Turner might donate the nearly 500,000 acres of Nebraska ranchland he owns and remove them from property tax rolls. Turner Enterprises Inc. and Turner Ranches recently announced the launch of the Turner Institute of Ecoagriculture.

