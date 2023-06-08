Tee It Up Fore Sight gives visually impaired golfers in Nebraska opportunity to experience the game

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — A Nebraska organization offered a unique opportunity for people who are visually impaired on Wednesday morning. Outlook held its annual Tee It Up Fore Sight golf scramble for visually impaired golfers.

Each of the players was paired with a sighted golfer to help them out.

One of the players is Tim Green, who told us he played golf in high school and junior college and did small tournaments after that. In 2000 he lost vision in his left eye and in 2001 he lost it in his right eye.

Green said he tried playing once after that but ended up quitting.

“Once I quit playing, I never thought I'd ever come back to it. I hung on to my golf clubs, you know, I got like three sets of golf clubs hanging in my garage, and I hung up my golf clubs, but I never ever thought I'd use them again. And it's been a blessing,” said Green.

He uses a simulator to practice. It tells him how far left or right the ball goes and how far it went.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit organizations providing recreational and cultural activities to people who are visually impaired.

