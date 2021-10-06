Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen girl asleep in bed grazed by bullet shot into house

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 11:57 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 12:57:14-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a 16-year-old girl asleep in her bed was grazed by a bullet shot into her house.

Investigators say it happened shortly after 4 a.m. Monday in Omaha when someone fired a gun at a home east of Seymour Smith Park. Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that the girl's father told police she heard “what sounded like an explosion” as a bullet grazed the back of her leg.

Police say the family found damage from gunfire throughout the house. Police are asking the public's help in identifying the shooter.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018