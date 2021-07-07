Watch
Teen on life support after deadly Iowa water ride accident

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona, Iowa. The father of an 11-year-old boy who died following an accident on the popular boat ride at the park said that his son and other family members were trapped by the ride's seat belts when the boat carrying them flipped. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 3:09 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 16:09:47-04

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A teenager injured in an accident on an Iowa amusement ride that killed his younger brother remains on life support as he marks his 16th birthday.

David Jaramillo has been in a medically induced coma at Blank Children’s Hospital since Saturday’s accident on the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park in Altoona. Family pastor Christian Shields says Jaramillo has some brain function and has woken up a couple times at the Des Moines hospital, opening his eyes and asking what happened.

Shields, the pastor at Christian Life Church in Cedar Rapids, said it’s a miracle that he is alive after being pinned underneath a boat in the water for several minutes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
