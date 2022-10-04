Teenage girl arrested in Lincoln on suspicion of killing father; boyfriend also a suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday morning, the Lincoln Police Department said it arrested a 15-year-old and 16-year-old in connection with the death of 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer.

Jesse Gilmer's death occurred in an apartment near South 40th Street and Highway 2. His 15-year-old teenage daughter was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Her 16-year-old boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting murder in the first degree.

In a news release, LPD says that at 4:06 p.m. on Monday officers "responded to a report of an unconscious male that appeared to have been stabbed. Arriving officers found Jesse Gilmer deceased in the residence which injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed instrument."

Police allege: "Jesse’s daughter was at the apartment when officers arrived. She reported she came home from school and found her father stabbed."

LPD says she was interviewed by investigators at the Lincoln Police Department Headquarters along with other family members. The 16-year-old, who police say is the daughter's boyfriend, was later located and driven to Lincoln Police Department Headquarters to be interviewed.

Police says: "With the information obtained during the interviews, digital evidence and evidence collected at the apartment, (the teens) were arrested and placed at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center.

"We would like to extend our condolences to Jesse’s family and friends and ask members of the public to respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of their loved one.

This investigation is ongoing, and we ask anyone with information to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000 or if they wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600."

