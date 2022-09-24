Watch Now
Teenager injured in Friday night shooting, Omaha Police investigating

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager on Friday.

Police were called to 5814 Grover Street in reference to a shooting. According to police, officers located a teenage male, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Children's Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

