Temporary closure announced on I-29 Southbound

Police Lights
A temporary closure on I-29 was announced on Saturday.
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jul 31, 2021
SIDNEY, Iowa (KMTV) - A temporary closure on I-29 was announced on Saturday.

I-29 Southbound, south of the Hamburg exit, will be closed at 7 a.m. Sunday so an accident can be cleaned up at mile marker 122 in Missouri.

The closure is expected to last one to two hours, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said.

Signs will direct traffic on a detour through Hamburg, Iowa via Highway 333 east to US 275 south to Missouri Highway 136.

