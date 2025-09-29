Terence 'Bud' Crawford pulled over by police at gun point

OMAHA, Neb. — Just hours after celebrating his victory over Canelo Alvarez, Omaha's undisputed super middleweight champion Terence 'Bud' Crawford was pulled over for reckless driving. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Omaha Mayor John Ewing Jr. are aware of a video circulating on social media of the police stop.

Omaha police say officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly near North 12th Street and Capitol Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Officers then conducted a traffic stop on Cass Street.

OPD says officers identified Crawford as the driver through license verification. Three other people were in the car. OPD says during the stop, an officer saw a gun on the driver's floor board of the car. That's when officers ordered everyone out of the car at gunpoint.

Omaha Police say one of Crawford's security team members was in the car and was carrying a legal firearm also. Omaha Police has confirmed that all occupants of the vehicle are legally able to carry firearms. Crawford was issued a citation for reckless driving.

Mayor Ewing Jr., a former Omaha Police Officer, issued a statement on the traffic stop, saying he spoke to Crawford after learning about the incident. In his statement, Ewing said he and OPD will work to get all the facts and, quote, "ensure that every resident, no matter who they are, feels safe and respected in Omaha."

OPD says Chief Schmaderer has authorized an internal investigation on how the traffic stop was handled.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.