Testing shows animal killed in eastern Nebraska was wolf

(Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Apr 14, 2021
FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska wildlife officials say genetic testing has shown that an animal killed in January by coyote hunters north of Fremont was a gray wolf.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said Wednesday in a news release that the female wolf was killed Jan. 28 near Uehling. The commission says testing showed the wolf originated from a wolf population in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. It was the second wolf killed in Nebraska in less than three months.

In November, a rancher south of Bassett who was out checking on his livestock shot and killed an 81-pound male wolf.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
